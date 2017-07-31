RIP Sam Shepard: 12 Things to Remember About the Actor, Playwright

Sam Shepard died at age 73 on Thursday.

The actor, playwright and filmmaker passed away in his Kentucky home following complications from ALS, a degenerative disease. Here are 12 things to remember him by.

Shepard had an illustrious career that spanned 54 years, writing 44 plays, as well as various books, essays and memoirs.

He was a Fort Sheridan, Illinois native and the son of a World War II hero and a teacher.

The playwright worked in a ranch during his teenage years and briefly studied agriculture in the Los Angeles area.

His theater career began as a busboy at The Village Gate.

Shepard then went on to work in the Off-Off-Broadway scene.

He came into his own in the late 1960s, writing several successful plays, netting him six Obie Awards, which are given to outstanding Off-Broadway plays.

In 1975, he became the playwright-in-residence at the Magic Theatre, including his masterpieces which comprised his Family Trilogy.

Buried Child was the second in the trio and the most successful one, earning him the 1979 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. The play explores the disappointing reality of the so-called “American Dream.”

Shepard also made it to the big screen, directing and writing films such as Far North and Silent Tongue.

He did plenty of teaching as well, becoming a member of The American Academy of Arts and Letters in 1986, as well as a Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences in the same year.

One of his lifelong friends was actor and comedian Johnny Dark–a documentary called Shepard & Dark was made about their friendship, which included their 50-year correspondence.

Perhaps his most iconic film role as an actor was in The Right Stuff, a 1983 space epic where he starred alongside Ed Harris, Scott Glenn, Dennis Quaid and Fred Ward.

RIP Sam Shepard.