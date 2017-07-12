SAM Stock Update – Is Boston Beer Company Inc Tapped Out?

Boston Beer Company Inc. (NYSE:SAM) is the largest premium craft brewer in the U.S. As a result, Sam stock commands a strong portfolio of globally recognized brands.

But lately SAM stock has been very troubled. Will Boston Beer Company Inc ever recover after recent declines?

Apart from selling alcoholic beverages in the U.S., the company distributes its beverages in Canada, Europe, Israel, Caribbean, Pacific Rim, Mexico, and Central and South America through a strong network of wholesale distributors.

However, Boston Beer Company Inc. and SAM stock has been recently reeling under soft depletion trends, which is dragging down its performance. This softness can primarily be attributed to weakness in the Samuel Adams brand, soft craft beer and cider categories, alongside a troubled retail backdrop. The competition in the craft beer segment has intensified as new craft brewers are entering the market and existing ones are expanding their distribution and tapping capacities, providing more options for drinkers.

The cumulative impact of this is quite visible in Boston Beer’s stock performance, which has underperformed the broader industry in the last six months. Shares of this Massachusetts-based beer company have declined 15.7%, while the Zacks categorized Beverages – Alcohol industry registered a 8.8% growth. Moreover, SAMstock has considerably lagged the Zacks categorized Consumer Staples sector’s gain of 8.5%.

Further, the company posted year-over-year decline in earnings and sales in first-quarter 2017. While bottom-line results were hurt by lower revenues and soft gross margin, the top line was impacted by lower shipments and fall in depletions. Moreover, the company has been witnessing contraction in the gross margin for five straight quarters now. The company anticipates gross margin for 2017 to range from 51–52% backed by increased cost savings. The soft margin poses threats to SAM stock and Boston Beer Company Inc. future performance.

Additionally, the company notes that the soft depletion trends have continued into second-quarter 2017. Depletions through the 15 weeks ended Apr 15, 2017 have declined nearly 13% from the comparable year-ago period in 2016. Based on these trends, the company remains uncertain about volumes and profitability for 2017. Consequently, the company reiterated earnings per share, as well as depletions and shipments view for 2017.

SAM Stock Growth Efforts Show Promise

Nonetheless, we expect Boston Beer’s continued focus on pricing, product innovation and brand development to boost operational performance and position in the market. The company’s three point growth plan which focuses on revival of Samuel Adams and Angry Orchard brands, cost saving initiatives and long-term innovation, show promise.

Firstly, SAM stock is keen on reviving the Samuel Adams and Angry Orchard brands through packaging, innovation, promotion and brand communication initiatives. Additionally, it continually reviews brand strategies and activation plans to confirm that its investments are effective and efficient in structuring long-term brand equities.