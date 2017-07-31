Samsung (SSNLF) Galaxy Note 8 Pre-Order Date Leaked

Samsung Electronic (OTCMKTS: SSNLF ) confirmed that management will hold a press conference on August 23rd, and the expectation is that this will be the official announcement of the much-anticipated Galaxy Note 8. However, while confirming the details of the press conference, insiders may have also leaked the Galaxy Note 8 pre-order date.

Samsung’s Australian website may have jumped the gun on revealing the Galaxy Note 8 pre-order date. The documents that were prematurely posted on their website don’t actually reveal the pre-order date but the dates on some of their promotional terms may be a good indicator about when the much-anticipated Galaxy Note 8 will be available for pre-order.

The Australian Samsung website notes that their screen replacement program promotional period begins on August 25th. It would make sense that people who pre-order the Galaxy Note 8 would be able to take advantage of the Galaxy Note 8 screen replacement program. August 25th would also probably be too soon for the Galaxy Note 8 to actually be launched on the market but it does fall only 2 days after the supposed reveal.

Of course, Samsung’s Australian website has removed the documentation from the site but not before people were able to save images of the text in question. You can see it for yourself below:

All of this is a lot of speculation based on one line of text in an Australian document and the suspected reveal date of the Galaxy Note 8. However, it makes a lot of sense that the Galaxy Note 8 pre-order date would be August 25th. If it wasn’t, then it wouldn’t make a lot of sense to start offering entry to the screen replacement program on that date as there would be no one buying phones with screen that may need replacing.

Of course, the other possibility is that this was two mistakes in one. First mistake was posting documentation about the Galaxy Note 8. Although it’s the worst kept secret in the tech world, Samsung still has to do its best to try and keep the reveal under wraps lest they blow up their own reveal and lose any excitement. Mistake number two could have been with the text in the document. The date could have been a typo or, maybe, the folks at Samsung Australia wanted to send us tech writers into a tizzy over a line of text. If so, I tip my hat to their troll job.

If the Galaxy Note 8 pre-order date is August 25th, then fans shouldn’t have to wait very long to get the device in their hands. If rumors are true, Samsung is aiming to have the Galaxy Note 8 on store shelves in early-September in order to beat the iPhone 8 to market by a few weeks or even a month. That likely won’t leave much time between the Galaxy Note 8 pre-order date and the actual release date. Perhaps customers will have a week or two to pre-order the new device before it arrives at retail locations and online shops.

Whether or not August 25th proves to be the Galaxy Note 8 pre-order date, it appears we aren’t far away from being able to get the device in-hand. Hold out just a little longer Samsung fans. We’re in the home stretch as we lead up to the Galaxy Note 8 launch and this surely isn’t going to be the last leak we see.