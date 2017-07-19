Sarahah: 7 Things to Know About the Newly Popular ‘Bullying’ App

There’s a new app that has become very popular around the world called Sarahah.

Here are seven things you should know about the app:

It is an app designed by a programmer in Saudi Arabia that allows people to comment anonymously.

The identities of its users are hidden as everyone is given a nickname when they enter Sarahah.

The app claims it is designed to offer “constructive criticism,” allowing people to “‘face the candour.”

However, the app is being used by many as a bullying tool that still allows them to remain anonymous, creating issues with a lot of the parents of the children that use it. One parent said that her kid received a slew of racist comments from the beginning.

The people receiving the messages can only read or favorite them. They are unable to respond to them, and there doesn’t appear to be any way for people to know who sends messages to them.

Sarahah first rolled out in the Middle East and North Africa before reaching the U.S. It has become the top-selling iPhone app this year stateside.

The name of the app represents the Arabic word for “honesty” or “frankness.”

Would you let your kid try out the app?