Can Seadrill Ltd (SDRL) Stock Make It Through These Rough Waters?

With its shares declining some 90% year-to-date and 99% over the last three years, Seadrill Ltd (NYSE:SDRL) stock holders have drowned in losses for quite some time. Now having fallen to around 35 cents, SDRL stock is nothing more than a speculative bet for investors who are drawn to the appeal of cheap stock.

But don’t forget Seadrill stock is cheap for a reason. And while the company is still turning a profit, the embattled offshore oil rig contractor is still drowning in almost $10 billion worth of debt.

Management bet incorrectly on a continued boom in offshore drilling and invested heavily in new platforms prior to the oil price collapse in 2014, which sent oil pricing sinking some 80% from more around $110 per barrel in 2014 to a low of $24 two years later.

SDRL and the “B Word”

And while weak oil prices, which have effected major O&G stocks like Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM), BP plc (ADR) (NYSE: BP ) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX ), have rebounded to around $45 per barrel, Seadrill’s underlying fundamentals haven’t recovered. And it doesn’t appear as if industry improvement plans by Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, including talks of production cuts, will immediately change the course. This, among other headwinds, explains why SDRL management hasn’t been shy about using the “B word”: Bankruptcy.

“We expect the implementation of a comprehensive restructuring plan will likely involve schemes of arrangement or Chapter 11 proceedings, and we are preparing accordingly,” the company said recently in an SEC filing. And while the company has realized some breathing room by working with its creditors to push out near-term debt maturities, at some point SeaDrill’s perpetual restructuring, which has only served to delay the inevitable flatline, will end. And so will the trading of SDRL stock.

Can Seadrill Make Money?

To be fair, the company is doing what it can to postpone the inevitable. In the first quarter, SDRL reported an adjusted profit of 6 cents per share, beating consensus estimate of a penny per-share loss. The better-than-expected results were driven by lower operating expenses during the quarter. Notably, the company delivered a surprising 97% economic utilization of its floater fleet, while its jack-up fleet reached 98% utilization.

