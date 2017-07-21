Sears Holdings Corp (SHLD) Stock Is Going to Zero No Matter What

The retail industry is in a difficult transition period in which consumers are turning more toward e-commerce and away from traditional brick-and-mortar stores. While the majority of the old-school U.S. retailers are working to cope with the new trend, one store has been so badly beaten down that there appears to be no way to salvage the business.

Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD ) is on its last legs despite CEO Eddie Lampert’s best efforts to keep the company afloat.

Even though Lampert’s rhetoric suggests that he still believes there is some potential there, the survival of SHLD stock looks very unlikely. It got a pop this week on news it would be selling appliances on Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), but that won’t be enough. In fact, I’d be surprised to see Sears stock stay afloat for longer than a year.

Lampert’s Delusions About Sears

It’s difficult to figure out what exactly is going on in Sears CEO Eddie Lampert’s mind. On one hand, it should be encouraging for traders to see a CEO stand so firmly behind his company.

However, much of his confidence appears to be unfounded, and when you dig a little bit deeper, his financial tie-ups with SHLD make it look like an impending bankruptcy would actually be in his best interest.

Eddie Lampert is in an unusual position in that he is one of SHLD’s largest secured creditors. Together with his hedgefund, Lampert owns almost half of Sears’ secured debt. The issue with this is that Lampert will be one of the first in line to collect should the company go under, something that should make shareholders wary.

Not only that, but Lampert also bought up a great deal of SHLD stock’s real estate in order to create a real estate investment trust called Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG ). U.S. bankruptcy law says that such a purchase could be considered a conflict of interest if Sears were to file for bankruptcy within two years.

Since that purchase happened over two years ago, Lampert is in a pretty good position if the company does decide to pack up shop.

Next Page