Sears Holdings Corp (SHLD) Stock Is the Great Con of 2017

Shares of Sears Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHLD ) jumped 20% on Thursday morning, adding $200 million to the company’s market capitalization, after Sears announced a deal with Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ). The move has put SHLD stock at highs last seen a couple months ago.

The deal covers Kenmore, the Sears appliance brand. Sears will create new versions of its Kenmore appliances for sale on Amazon, supporting the Amazon Alexa voice interface.

CEO Eddie Lampert said this will not only benefit Kenmore — a brand Sears had been rumored to be ready to sell as it has sold other old store brands — but its repair unit, Sears Home Services, and its Innovel Solutions logistics unit, which theoretically would deliver and install the products.

The investment thesis for SHLD stock is that there suddenly is a long-term solution for Sears in its brands and parts, even if the stores continue to deteriorate.

Long-Term Strategy

This has long been Lampert’s strategy, as it has become clear the big department stores were circling the drain.

For instance, Sears sold its Craftsman tool brand to Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE: SWK ) in March for an initial payment of $525 million. Future payments for the brand, however, are contingent on the survival of the stores. If they live for three years, Sears gets another $250 million. There are also provisions for future royalty payments down the line. But if the stores disappear before the deal closes, Stanley can walk away.

Sears has also spun out a number of its other operations over the last several years, from its Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE ) clothing line to its Sears Canada operations to its real estate unit, now Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE: SRG ). Seritage looked good enough for Warren Buffett to buy into.

Sears also has licensed the Kenmore name for outdoor grills, turned its DieHard battery brand into an auto center, and created a rural spinoff called Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Inc (NASDAQ: SHOS ), which exists to extend the mail order and appliance business into underserved poor towns like Weslaco, near McAllen, Texas. Most of the equity in its Mexican operation was sold to local investors for $103 million in 2015.

The point, for Lampert, is that while people may laugh at Sears the company, or mourn Sears the department store, value can still be extracted from the parts like soup from marrow bones.

Next Page