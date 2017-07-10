Sears Stores Closing List 2017: 8 More Locations Announced

The Sears stores closing list is getting more members as Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD ) adds new locations.

Here are the eight new locations that are now on the Sears stores closing list for 2017.

1607 36th Street, Peru, Ill.

757 E Lewis & Clark Pkwy., Clarksville, Ind.

154 28B W Hively Ave., Elkhart, Ind.

120 Us Highway 41, Schererville, Ind.

2310 E Kansas Ave., Garden City, Kan.

6945 Us Route 322, Cranberry, Pa.

3060 Clarksville Street, Paris, Texas

7630 Pershing Blvd., Kenosha, Wis.

All of the new locations on the Sears stores closing list will be closing in October, expect for one. This is the location in Schererville, which will close early in August. Stores that are closing will be paying severance to employees that are eligible. Employees will also be able to apply for positions at stores that will remain open.

“Changes in consumer behavior are driving our vision and actions, and we continue to transform our business model so that our physical store footprint and our digital capabilities match the needs and preferences of our members,” Eddie Lampert, CEO of Sears Holdings Corp, said in a statement.

Sears isn’t just closing down stores carrying its own name. The company is also planning to close down several Kmart locations. In fact, it said that another 35 of these locations will close in the same announcement that included the new additions to the Sears stores closing list.

You can also follow this link to see the other locations that have previously been added to the Sears stores closing list this year.

SHLD stock was down 4% as of noon Monday and is down 20% year-to-date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.