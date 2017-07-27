3 Hot Semiconductor Stocks, 3 Time Bombs

Modern semiconductor chips are defined by software, but it’s a software market where what you did yesterday does not guarantee success today. A chip’s design is based in software, and most chips are designed around executing a specific kind of software. Hardware has become software.

This has been true for over a decade, ever since “Moore’s Second Law” — the reality that manufacturing equipment costs double roughly every four years — began separating the production of chips from their design.

Everyone loves Moore’s Law, the idea that a chip’s capacity may double every year or two, with no increase in cost. Moore’s Second Law, however, is what drives today’s market, and it isn’t properly understood by investors.

Computer chip manufacturing is highly capital-intensive. Chip manufacturers must find enormous amounts of business to keep plants operating. Relying on their own designs is not good enough. Chip fabrication plants or “fabs” have become like oil refineries, so what matters to their owners is the total market, not the fate of a single design.

The hot chip companies today are “fabless” — they order copies of their designs as sales scale. They may offer only chip designs but the point is they rent factories, they don’t own them. Customers ordering in bulk may be able to make their own tweaks to a design, or they may not. The key is that the design — and the intellectual property behind the design — is what makes a chip company valuable to investors.

Since they don’t have to carry the capital costs of manufacturing, fabless chip companies can be fabulously profitable, if their designs meet a market need and are superior to others, or the intellectual property in them is vital to the final design of a product.

The closer a chip company can get to the customer, in other words, the more vital it can make its software and other intellectual property, and the fatter its profit margins can be. The more reliant it is on others to create downstream demand, the more its margins may be threatened.

This is a good rule of thumb, but remember that all stock performance remains relative to what came before. A company that captures a niche and manufactures chips may still do better than it did in previous years. A company that owns a retail market may not do as well as before, if its market and margins come under threat.

With that, here are three chip stocks that are hot today, and three that are not.

