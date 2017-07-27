Should Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Stock Investors Worry about Government Regulation?

The five biggest tech stocks, known by the acronym “FAAMG”, have done very well year to date adding more than $700 billion to their market capitalization. Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL , NASDAQ: GOOG ) is in the middle of the pack, with GOOG stock up 25%.

Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) stock leads the group, up 42%, while Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ), up “only” 17%, lags.

Not only are these five the biggest techs, they’re also the world’s five biggest stocks measured by market capitalization. And, you don’t get to such a position without attracting some negative attention. As the tagline of the 2010 movie The Social Network put it: “You don’t get to 500 million friends without making a few enemies.”

As these companies have grown, they’ve turned many businesses and industries — from publishing to retail to cable television — upside down. This creative destruction is both normal and healthy for the economy as a whole, but very painful for the people who’ve lost their job or seen their business fail.

And, the upheaval makes them attractive targets for politicians, and, increasingly, public scrutiny. An April 22 article in the New York Times by Jonathan Taplin of the University of Southern California’s Annenberg Innovation Lab discussed how each firm dominated their respective industry, suggesting some regulatory handcuffs should be placed on the tech giants.

As I mentioned in my article on Alphabet in June, the EU has been tough on the company, slapping it with three antitrust cases, including one with a $2.7 billion fine.

And now that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) plans on buying Whole Foods Market, Inc. (NASDAQ: WFM ), the group can expect even more scrutiny.

People in Congress are already calling for hearings.

Is this a game-changer for tech companies like Alphabet?

Moats Make For Good Investments

Investors like businesses with high entry barriers. Normally, when an industry earns high profits, competitors enter, bringing profits back down. But if it’s difficult to enter an industry, firms will be able to earn above-average profits for years.Famous investors agree. Tech investor Peter Thiel says “competition is for losers” and recommends building monopolies. Likewise, Warren Buffett chooses stocks with economic moats that keep out competitors.

