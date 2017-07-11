Should You Buy Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Stock? 3 Pros, 3 Cons

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) stock is up more than 18% year-to-date to sit around $940 at the moment. That would seem a strong performance, especially given that GOOGL stock has more than doubled the S&P 500’s returns this year.

However, it’s bittersweet considering Alphabet had passed $1,000 earlier this year before the June 9 Goldman Sachs hit that knocked down the likes of GOOGL, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) and Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ).

Alphabet stock was further knocked down a few weeks ago after a downgrade by analysts at Canaccord Equity, who cited an expensive price/earnings multiple.

There’s no shortage of bears, in fact. InvestorPlace contributor Laura Hoy considers the stock a sell, and James Brumley thinks the company will face more competition for ad revenue.

Alphabet is suing Uber for supposedly stealing trade secrets relating to self-driving car technology from its Waymo division. It also faces multiple antitrust cases in the European Union. So the legal side of things makes GOOGL stock a more complicated decision than it has been in the past.

Is Alphabet to be avoided right now, then, or is it still as strong a buy as it has been for years?

GOOGL Stock Pros

Valuation: The Nasdaq is up more than 14% year-to-date, and while it recently has lost a little froth, there’s still a legitimate worry that tech stocks are too expensive.

I view this as a valid concern, but not all tech stocks are exposed to the same level of risk. Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ) is a very young company with negative cash flow that has never generated a profit, and still trades at 39 times sales. A shock to the markets would probably hurt Snap more than Alphabet, which generates positive cash flow, has little debt and billions in cash to sustain it during a downturn.

If you wish to invest, you should look for stocks trading at lower valuations. Among tech companies, Alphabet looks like a value stock. GOOGL stock changes hands for an enterprise value-to free cash flow multiple of 20.25, lower than Amazon (47.72), Facebook (31.53) and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA , 30.50).

Strong Financials: Alphabet has a strong financial foundation. In the three months ended March 31, 2017, the firm held $92.46 billion in cash and short-term investments, and only $3.94 billion in debt. Since Alphabet generates about $7 billion in free cash flow every quarter, it won’t have to worry about a cash crunch, unlike other tech companies.

Alphabet funds itself via retained earnings, having reinvested $109.42 billion in profits back into the business over the years.

Alphabet also has a very high Altman Z-Score, which measures bankruptcy risk.

This cash position should come in handy in the event of a downturn. Other tech companies may find themselves in financial distress, allowing Alphabet to buy stakes in them at depressed prices.

Side Projects: Buying GOOGL stock is perhaps the closest that retail investors like me can get to investing in a venture capital firm. When other companies were mired in short-termism, Alphabet invested in long-term “moonshot” projects through its “X” division. One of these became Waymo, the self-driving car project.

This includes Calico, a biotech venture with Arthur Levinson, the former CEO and Chairman of Genentech, at the helm. Calico hopes to extend the human lifespan, and has hired the distinguished biologist Cynthia Kenyon as head of aging research. Calico is also working with a biotech company on cancer drugs.

Alphabet has another biotech division, Verily Life Sciences. It also owns the artificial intelligence company DeepMind. As I mentioned in my article on AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ), Alphabet also provides high-speed internet to various cities through Google Fiber and to remote locations via Project Loon.

And that’s not all. Alphabet has two venture capital arms: one named CapitalG (formerly Google Capital), and another called GV (formerly Google Ventures).

You can get exposure to self-driving car technology at a lower valuation than some of its competitors in the space, including Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) and Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ).

