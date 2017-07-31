Should You Buy Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stock? 3 Pros, 3 Cons

It’s no secret that financial stocks have led the way as part of the so-called Trump rally. The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA: XLF ) has rallied 30% over the last year. That’s certainly impressive. And Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ) has run even hotter. BAC stock has surged a jaw-dropping 67% over the last year.

However, BAC stock peaked in March. Since then, it has largely traded sideways. The momentum traders who piled into the stock are starting to get bored, and some of the fundamentals that powered the rally in financials are now starting to fade. Despite that, will Bank of America stock resume its climb? Or is now the time to take some profits?

BAC Stock Cons

Interest Spreads Falling: The rally in financial stocks arose largely because investors expected that the Trump presidency would lead to reflation. That is to say, higher inflation and interest rates. At first, everything appeared to go properly on this front.

Over the past months, though, things have headed in the wrong direction. The Fed has raised rates, and talked of further hikes. This has driven up short-term interest rates. However, long-term interest rates have started to slump as observers lose faith in Trump’s promised political reforms. This has caused the spread between long-term interest rates and short-term rates to retreat back to pre-election levels.

Banks make money paying savers a low interest rate and then, hopefully, lending on a long-term basis – such as a mortgage – at a much higher rate. Now that banks are forced to pay depositors more due to rising short-term rates, but mortgage rates are sliding, bank profits are contracting. This is hardly the promising future that bank investors bought into last November.

Trading Slowdown: Bank of America isn’t just a major retail bank. It’s also is one of the nation’s leading investment banks. That’s not a good place to be in 2017. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS ) is the most notable example. The almost pure-play investment bank has seen weak results due to the persistent low volatility environment.

Unfortunately, that has hit BAC stock as well. Bank of America, in its most recent quarter, reported that global markets income dropped from $1.21 billion to just $928 million. Results suffered from declining volatility in both stocks and other instruments. Trading revenue dropped 9%, while FICC (fixed income, currencies, and commodities) income slumped 14%. Until volatility picks up, these segments are likely to continue putting up weak results.

Mediocre Performance: BAC stock looks cheap (see below). However, there’s a good reason for that. The company has earned lackluster returns on investor’s capital for the past decade. This most recent quarter bumped the company’s return on equity “ROE” up to 8%.

That’s it’s highest level in a decade, but it’s still far short of the 10% level that an above-average bank earns. This late into an economic recovery and this far into extensive turnaround and cost-cutting performance, investors have reason to ask for better. CEO Brian Moynihan has run the company for seven years now, and at some point investors will complain if BofA doesn’t improve its performance compared to its peers.

