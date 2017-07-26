Sideways Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Stock Needs a Q3 Double Shot

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ) is a one-of-a-kind company in so many ways. People love their Starbucks to the point of addiction. If left unchecked, the brand name will eventually replace the term “coffee.” But when it comes to the investor community, SBUX stock has fallen to the ranks of the pedestrian.

Starbucks reports its fiscal third-quarter earnings after Thursday’s bell, and there’s not the same buzz of excitement we’ve seen in years past.

I’m not here to say that Starbucks is a poor investment, but there’s no hiding the fact that it has been a disappointing holding for a while. SBUX shares are up 5% this year, but the S&P 500 has more than doubled that. In fact, shares have essentially been rangebound since 2015, and are off more than 6% from the stock’s peak that year.

The only sign of life this year was a spike in May that had shares up more than 16% year-to-date through early June, but that spring move has evaporated and then some.

What happened?

The Worry

InvestorPlace contributor Bret Kenwell, for one, believes the markets are losing confidence in Starbucks’ ability to brew up sales growth. He writes:

“The big culprit behind Starbucks’ struggling stock price has been comp-store sales. The company had consistently put up 5% or better U.S. comp. results. But for the past several quarters, it hasn’t been able to hit that mark.”

The top line itself is worrisome, too. After years of double-digit revenue growth, the company in January lowered its guidance to an 8%-10% sales improvement this year. Analysts firmly believe it’ll be worse, at 6.5% growth this year and just under double digits at 9.8% next.

Eyebrows also are raised when comparing Starbucks against its competitors — or at least what serves as competitors, considering Starbucks’ unusual niche. McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) runs a substantial coffee-and-breakfast business, and MCD is up 25% YTD. Even the niche Baristas Coffee Co (OTCMKTS: BCCI ) is up a whopping 131% YTD. Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ: DNKN ) hasn’t been as impressive, but still is up 15% over the past 52 weeks compared to a flat performance from SBUX stock.

Of course, it’s not entirely fair to compare Starbucks to any of these establishments. They’re just the best possible proxies.

It is fair, however, to say that Starbucks isn’t rewarding investors.

Will Q3 Earnings Change Anything?

If you had to gamble on whether Starbucks will hit its earnings target for its fiscal third-quarter earnings report, you should probably take the bet. SBUX is reliable when it comes to meeting and beating expectations.

But that reliability is also a liability.

The last time Starbucks earnings fell short of Wall Street’s projections was Q1 2014. Since then, it’s been mostly small beats, and sometimes even mere meets. That’s usually only enough to keep investors from slaying your stock, but it’s not enough to generate the idea that there’s untapped upside potential.

