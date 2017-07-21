Snap Inc (SNAP) Stock and Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Are Betting on Partnership with NBC

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ) is partnering with NBC News, owned by Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA ), to produce a twice-daily headline news show called “Stay Tuned” exclusively for the Snapchat app. This is a bid that both SNAP and CMCSA hope will reach the highly sought-after millennial cohort, per media reports.

“Stay Tuned,” which began airing on Jul 19, is a two- to three-minute news broadcast, and marks the first ever daily news show on Snapchat. Topics will include national and international news as well as politics and pop culture.

Reportedly, NBC has put together a team of 30 people on the show, which will be led by executive producer Andrew Springer, and hosted by Gadi Schwartz and Savannah Sellers, correspondents for NBC News and MSNBC, respectively.

The show is supported by sponsorships and advertising – NBC will reportedly share a portion of its ads revenue with Snap.

NBC News’ “Stay Tuned” will feature in the new “Shows” section of Snapchat, which has previously hosted other NBC-owned shows like “The Voice” and E! News’ “The Rundown.”

“Stay Tuned” Targets Millennials

Millennials, also known as Generation Y or the Net Generation, are the demographic cohort consisting of young individuals who are vastly different, given their digital media consumption habits, most apparent in their mobile usage. The show aims to connect with these younger viewers who are no longer attuned to traditional television for getting their news.

Notably, Snapchat is striving to boost its 166 million user base, primarily consisting of millennials. In fact, content partners and advertisers are powerfully allured by Snapchat’s highly engaged, young, mobile audience.

Increased focus for exclusive shows

The program also represents the latest development in Snap’s move to bring original content to its platform. The company hopes to air up to three shows per day by the end of the year.

We are positive about Snap’s decision to dive in head-first into news, especially as its arch-rival Facebook, Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) is also sprucing up its nascent efforts in the original programming space and recently confirmed launching Paywalled News Subscription Service.

We further note that Snapchat has been adding plethora of new features throughout the last few months, as it continues to face fierce competition from Facebook’s Instagram. Last week, the company announced two new features for its app, Tint Brush and multi-snap recording.

Next Page