SNAP Stock Options – Snap Inc. Could be Ready for a Big Move!

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) investors need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the July 21st, 2017 $25 Put for SNAP stock had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today.

What is Implied Volatility for SNAP Stock?

Implied volatility shows how much movement the market is expecting in the future. Options with high levels of implied volatility suggest that investors in the underlying stocks are expecting a big move in one direction or the other. It could also mean there is an event coming up soon that may cause a big rally or a huge sell off. However, implied volatility is only one piece of the puzzle when putting together an options trading strategy.

What do the Snap Inc. Analysts Think?

Clearly, options traders are pricing in a big move for Snap shares, but what is the fundamental picture for the company? Currently, Snap is a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) in the Internet – Software industry that ranks in the Top 35% of our Zacks Industry Rank. Over the last 60 days, three analysts have increased their earnings estimates for the current quarter, while four have dropped their estimates. The net effect has taken our Zacks Consensus Estimate for SNAP stock in the current quarter from a loss of 21 cents per share to a loss of 27 cents in that period.

Given the way analysts feel about Snap Inc. right now, this huge implied volatility could mean there’s a trade developing. Often times, options traders look for options with high levels of implied volatility to sell premium. This is a strategy many seasoned traders use because it captures decay. At expiration for SNAP stock options, the hope for these traders is that the underlying stock does not move as much as originally expected.