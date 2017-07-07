SNAP Inc (SNAP) Stock Had Its Fun. Now It’s Time to Abandon Ship!

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ) represents everything that is wrong with America today. Rather than teaching our children how to handle problems directly and effectively, we instead put a Snapchat filter on them. I don’t like Snapchat, and by logical extension, SNAP stock, because it is a deleterious influence on our culture.

Perception in the modern world is apparently far more valuable than reality. I think this is both a tragedy and a travesty. Life and the markets have a way of cutting through the bull. I attended a predominantly white high school where I was often racially taunted and attacked.

One day, I decided I had enough and I started swinging my fists. No “safe spaces,” no “dialogue,” just straight up knuckles to racist faces.

By the time I was a senior, the racist bullying all but ceased. I established punitive and painful measures should my fellow classmates go that route. Today, my former bullies and I are on good terms. I even vote Republican after I’ve had a few.

Such actions would simply not fly in our modern culture. Instead, we prance around and “burn” people through the Snap app and other inane machinations. This is nothing more than a hollow scheme to avoid directly dealing with problems. No wonder why bullying is so rampant in our schools!

Hubris Personified

In a similar vein, I consider SNAP stock to be Wall Street’s bully. According to bullying expert Dr. Mary C. Lamia, these people act out due to “shame-prone” personalities, such as feelings of inadequacy. I can’t think of a more inadequate company that acts more important than it is than Snap.

Leading up to the SNAP stock initial public offering, the company’s potential captivated bullish proponents. I understand that this is standard operating procedure for almost any in-the-moment IPO. The problem, though, is that members of the Snapchat team believe their own nonsense. Snap CEO Evan Spiegel emphasized that he is running a camera company. Sure, and I’m a jolly old fat man from the North Pole.

Delusions of grandeur is typical bully behavior. I don’t see any difference between Spiegel’s camera remark, and President Trump’s Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) account, in which he portrays everything he does as the “greatest ever,” and that “everybody knows it.”

It’s About How Advertisers See Snap

I’m not suggesting that people punch either Spiegel or Trump, although I’m sure that idea has crossed more than a few minds. Rather, I’m suggesting to dismiss any ridiculous exaggerations as pompous BS, and get down to the facts of the matter.

InvestorPlace feature writer James Brumley — who’s probably no stranger to fist-swinging himself — succinctly clarified the SNAP stock dilemma: “Snap has been effective at selling the premise, even if the company hasn’t been as effective at selling ads.”

