Is Snap Inc. (SNAP) a Buy at Price Lower than IPO?

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ) has had a rough go since entering the public markets. And now, SNAP stock is below its IPO price.

Source: Shutterstock

So does that mean you should buy now that shares of this social media stock are cheap?

SNAP stock has traded in the $15 range recently, below its IPO price of $17. That’s a first even though Snap Inc. has had plenty of declines to speak of lately; shares have lost 50% of their value since a short-lived 52-week high immediately after going public.

Snap stock has been on a topsy-turvy ride since its spectacular IPO debut. The stock surged almost 44% from its IPO price and reached an all-time high of $29.44 the very next day. However, post that, it has lost some shine. For the past few weeks, shares have hovered around the $17–$18 level.

What’s Next for SNAP Stock

Investors remain wary of Snap’s slowing user base, decelerating revenue growth rates and no profitability (six years into existence). More importantly, stiff competition from Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB ) property Instagram poses a major threat. Instagram has been copying Snapchat’s features for quite some time now.

Interestingly, analysts have related the slowdown in Snapchat’s user growth to the popularity of Instagram Stories. According to analysts, this is a brilliant case of a copycat improvising better than the original. Facebook has not only introduced Snapchat-inspired features to its platform, but also made it more popular than Snapchat. Earlier, Tech Crunch had pointed out that Snapchat’s focus on a single demography (millenials) as well as absence of a proper international expansion strategy has cost it dearly.

Recently, Instagram Stories – a blatant rip off of a Snapchat feature – was reported to have acquired 250 million users, with 50 million being added only in the last two months.

On the other hand, per Snapchat’s last quarterly results, total daily active users (DAUs) stand at just 166 million.