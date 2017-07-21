Sneak Peek at the Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Google Pixel XL 2

The video below is not an official Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL , NASDAQ: GOOG ) video. However, the professional editing is good enough to fool people. Rather, this video is an animated, rendered concept video of the Google Pixel XL 2 leaks we saw last week. The video is stunning, definitely fitting for a launch video of a flagship device in 2017. Maybe GOOGL should call the maker of this video and ask to use it at the launch event.

What does this video tell us? Well, it gives a very nice, 360 degree view of the Google Pixel XL 2. Clearly, Google is taking a major step forward when it comes to style with their upcoming flagship device. The bezels have been greatly reduced which is essential is the Pixel XL 2 plans on competing with the almost bezel-less iPhone 8 from Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and the Galaxy Note 8 from Samsung Electronic (OTCMKTS: SSNLF )

We love the look of reduced bezels. In between those bezels it’s expected that Google will feature a 6.0 inch AMOLED display. That should be on par with most of the other flagships coming out this fall. It will be about 0.4 inches smaller than the Note 8, but some people may appreciate the slight reduction in size.

One feature that does jump out is the camera. Both of the iPhone 8 and Note 8 have gone with dual camera sensors. If this concept is correct, it would appear the Pixel XL 2 is still going to be rocking a single camera sensor. This may upset some photo junkies but should still be plenty of camera for the usual Snap and Instagram photo. Of course, dual sensors are only great if they perform well.

Google could have a superior camera through the use of software that allows it operate more naturally and smoothly than offerings from other manufacturers. We will have to wait on some hands-on reviews before we can know for sure if going with a single camera sensor was the right call.

We can also see that the Pixel XL 2 has gone with a rear mounted fingerprint sensor on the back of the device. I’m going to give the edge to Google over the iPhone 8 and Galaxy Note 8. We still don’t know where or if the iPhone’s Touch ID sensor will be included in the iPhone 8.

On the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, renders have revealed that the fingerprint sensor has been moved slightly further away from the camera sensor than in the Galaxy S8. Still, it’s fairly close and there are bound to be some fingerprint smudges on the camera sensor after a few missed fingerprint scanning attempts throughout the day. Google kept it simple and the design still looks clean and stylish. I have to give them the nod in this battle.

