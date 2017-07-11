Spotify IPO Could Be the Best Offering of 2017 … or Never

Spotify IPO rumors continue, and with good reason. Launched in 2008 by entrepreneurs Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon, Stockholm, Sweden-based Spotify is one of the most popular streaming services on the market today.

With its desktop and mobile app version, the company allows users to search or browse, for free, through its extensive music library. Spotify also offers a “Premium” subscription for $9.99 per month that removes advertisements and lets users download music to listen to offline.

Spotify recently announced that it now has 140 million monthly active users, with 50 million paying for the service. That is great news for those looking to a Spotify IPO in 2017. This achievement has cemented its status as the biggest subscription music service by user count, and the leader in the increasingly crowded music streaming industry.

Arguably the biggest market rival and biggest threat to a Spotify IPO is Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) offering Apple Music. Launched in 2015, Apple Music is a streaming music service based on Beats Music, which has drawn listeners with playlists made by experts, not algorithms. The service is also known for its collaborations with high-profile musicians like Drake and Taylor Swift. It costs $9.99 per month, and users can download music from an extensive digital library, just like Spotify. Apple Music offers listeners a free, three-month initial trial.

There’s also Tidal, the Scandinavian streaming service that rapper and mogul Jay-Z scooped up back in 2015 for $56 million. It has a similar price of $9.99 per month for normal streaming, while also offering a $19.99 per month option that includes high-fidelity sound quality. Like Apple Music, Tidal is known for its partnerships with big music names. Rihanna, Beyoncé, and Kanye West all exclusively debuted their latest albums on Tidal before a wider release.

Other top rivals to a Spotify IPO include Rdio, which provides access to online radio stations, with different levels of on-demand access, for $3.99 to $9.99 per month; Pandora P, one of the original internet radio companies, recently debuted Pandora Premium, a $9.99 per month streaming music service; Rhapsody, the original streaming music subscription service, has been around since 2001, and is available for $9.99 per month; and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) offering Google Play Music, which offers online music storage and a streaming service for $9.99 per month.

Controversies and Spotify IPO Risks

Despite its popularity, Spotify tends to draw out negative publicity, mainly over debates about its free advertising-supported service. This service allows people who are prepared to sit through occasional ads to listen to songs for free on demand. Music labels—Spotify is in compliance with Sony (NYSE: SNE ), EMI, Warner Music Group, and Universal, among others—understandably dislike the free service because it dismantles album sales, and pays less in royalties than the subscription does.

We all remember Spotify’s battle with Taylor Swift. The popstar withdrew her entire catalog from the service because she “didn’t like the way it felt. I think there should be an inherent value placed on art,” she said in an interview with Time. Swift’s music, however, did find its way back to the platform in June, just in time for Katy Perry’s new album and as rumors swell that she is working on new music (though the official reason was in celebration of 1989 selling over 10 million copies worldwide).