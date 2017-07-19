Stay Tuned: NBC News to Launch Snapchat Show

NBC News — owned by Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA ) — is launching Stay Tuned, a Snapchat (NYSE: SNAP ) show.

The show runs twice a day and it kicked off Wednesday, allowing Snapchat users to check out the latest breaking news on the social media platform’s Discover tab. Stay Tuned is the first daily news show on Snapchat.

It will consist of a 30-person team that will be run by executive producer Andrew Springer, while NBC News correspondent Gadi Schwartz will be hosting the show along with Savannah Sellers, an MSNBC correspondent.. Stay Tuned will have morning and afternoon editions every day of the week, as well as a show over the weekends.

The series will also offer updates throughout the course of the day, covering breaking news. The content will include national and international news, as well as politics and pop culture.

“It’s fitting that NBC News is pioneering this new format for a new platform,” said Nick Ascheim, senior vice president for digital at NBC News. “It’s a continuation of NBC News’ tradition of innovation, first in radio, then in inventing color TV and the morning news program, and now with an entirely new type of news show for Snapchat.”

Snapchat has more than 166 million users around the world.

CMCSA stock fell 0.1% Wednesday, while SNAP shares grew 2.2%.