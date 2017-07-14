U.S. equities posted small gains in a quiet session on Thursday as Federal Reserve chairman Janet Yellen wrapped up her two-day appearance in front of Congress and investors awaited the start of the Q2 earnings season on Friday, with several big banks including Wells Fargo & Co. (NYSE: WFC ) set to report.

In the end, the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.1%, the S&P 500 gained 0.2%, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.2%, and the Russell 2000 gained 0.1%. Treasury bonds weakened, the dollar was firmer, gold lost 0.2%, and energy gained 1.3% to reverse early-session weakness.

Breadth was slightly positive with 1.1 advancers to every declining issue on light volume, with NYSE activity at 80.8% of the 30-day average. Financials led the way on a backup in long-term yields, up 0.6%; yield-sensitive telecoms and utilities were the laggards, down 0.6% and 0.4%, respectively.

When the day’s impetus for action is a small drop in Treasury bonds — with the associated impact on yields — you know Wall Street is half asleep. And that’s exactly what was happening today.

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) gained 4.8% after guiding Q2 earnings per share above the high end of prior guidance as management cited improved traffic and sales trends. Snap Inc. (NASDAQ: SNAP ) gained 3% on an upgrade to buy from analysts at Stifel noting healthy user growth and engagement metrics. On the downside, Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL ) lost 1.8% as second-quarter earnings and revenues both missed expectations slightly.

Conclusion

Much depends on how the Street reacts to big bank earnings before the bell tomorrow, with the Financial Select SPDR ( XLF ) nudging up against critical overhead resistance. Disappointing would see the XLF drop back to its post-December support level near $23, which would be a near 10% decline from here.

In addition to WFC, Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C ). JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM ) reported a beat on a record quarter. Keep an eye on loan growth metrics, trading revenues (after some lowering of expectations by management in this area recently), and net interest margins.

