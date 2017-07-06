5 Growth Stocks to Buy Now In…. RETAIL?!?

The best stocks to buy now and the hottest growth stocks are typically found in sectors like technology. And most investors are aware of the fact that retail based stocks have been dealt heavy losses lately.

But that doesn’t mean the sector is dead.

The recent lackluster performance can be attributed to various trends such as the growth of online shopping and increased competition. However, as most retail equity continues to plummet, there are a select number of stocks in the industry that are projected to greatly expand and remain the best stocks to buy now despite broad headwinds for the space.

Luckily, we can utilize the Zacks Stock Screener to discover stocks in the retail industry that possess a bright future outlook. We can analyze growth through our growth style score category, projected sales, as well as earnings and EPS growth. Basically, Zacks customers can screen for investments that provide growth prospects within a struggling industry.

CLICK HERE to check out these five retail growth stocks to buy now…