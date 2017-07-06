10 Stocks That Will Rocket Higher on Short Squeeze Power

So far, 2017 has been a rough year for short sellers. Broad markets are at or near all-time highs. With the exception of retail and oil & gas, the strength has been broad. And many stocks seen as overvalued by short sellers have instead soared — helped in part by a so-called “short squeeze.”

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) cost short sellers almost $4 billion just in the first quarter of 2017. The sale of Straight Path Communications Inc (NYSEMKT: STRP ) to Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ ) created an epic short squeeze and likely another $1 billion-plus in losses. Many other short targets in tech have made huge gains, sending short sellers scrambling.

Short sellers haven’t given up however, and that leaves more opportunities for traders to target short squeezes — assuming the broad market and/or the companies targeted decided to cooperate. Here are 10 stocks with heavy short interest set up for a short squeeze — and to make a miserable 2017 for shorts even worse.

