Taco Mode: Taco Bell, Lyft Team Up on Taco Pit Stops

Taco Mode is a new initiative by Taco Bell — owned by Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) — that is being done in partnership with Lyft.

The concept is simple: get drunk people to Taco Bell without causing an accident. If it’s late at night (between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m.) and you’re hungry, all you have to do is push a button to have a Lyft driver take you to Taco Bell for a fee.

Taco Mode is only a test in Orange County, California that will take place between July 27 and July 29, as well as between Aug. 3 and 5. It will roll out to more places around the country in 2018.

The offering includes a custom in-car menu, free Doritos Locos tacos and a “taco-themed car,” according to Taco Bell. “With the advent of this fantastic partnership with Lyft, we will erase any lingering uncertainty and celebrate the ability to ‘ride-thru’ in Taco Mode,” Taco Bell CMO Marisa Thalberg said in a statement.

Foursquare noted that about 14.8% of Taco Bell’s customers come in between the hours of 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., so perhaps Taco Mode will be a success that will make the roads safer and the people happier.

Taco Bell has not become part of the UberEATS initiative due to the fact that the company is afraid the food will arrive cold once it’s delivered.

YUM stock surged 0.7% Tuesday.