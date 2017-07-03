Tencent Sets Play Time Limits for Kids to Curb Gaming Addictions

Tencent is setting a precedent for gaming consumption in China by setting a time limit for kids on their games.

The company’s games — particularly mobile game King of Glory — has seen a plethora of children spending large amounts of time on its servers. In response, Tencent is setting a time limit of one hour per day for children to play its games.

Older children are able to play its games for two hours a day. Many parents and teachers have expressed concern over how much time kids are spending playing video games instead of focusing on schoolwork and their chores.

Parents have also talked about how much money these games are taking from them as kids sometimes use their parents’ credit cards to pay for upgrades, new items and weapons, plus other features designed to keep you playing for longer, which is a business model that has faced considerable scrutiny around the world.

Chinese state media said the following: “even though as of now, China has not yet passed clear regulations dealing with gaming addiction, we have decided to take the lead.”

Tencent is also working towards ensuring that its identification process is more comprehensive in order to block gamers who are not fully identified to play the game.

It is unclear if age restrictions could be placed on mobile games in the future.