Tesla Inc (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk Admits TSLA Stock Is Overpriced

Shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) fell 3% in mid-morning trading on Monday after CEO Elon Musk said TSLA stock “is higher than we have the right to deserve.”

Source: Shutterstock

On Saturday, Musk spoke at the National Governors Association Summer Meeting in Rhode Island. He told Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval, “I’ve gone on the record several times that the stock price is higher than we have the right to deserve and that’s for sure true based on where we are today.”

According to Musk, shares of Tesla stock trade higher based on optimism about the company’s future. “Those expectations sometimes get out of control,” Musk said.

Musk’s statement also follows news from Minnesota that a driver blames his Tesla’s autopilot feature for a car accident. After engaging the autopilot feature, the driver’s Tesla accelerated and overturned in a marsh. He and four other adults in the car were slightly hurt.

The electric car company’s stock has been falling consistently this month after hitting an all-time high in late June. Since then, TSLA stock has fallen over 10% after the company missed delivery expectations, performed worse-than-expected on a vehicle safety test, and missed second-quarter shipment projections.

Tesla remains a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Our consensus estimates show that the company will have positive year-over-year sales growth for the current year. Tesla is expected to report its next quarterly earnings on August 2 after market close.

