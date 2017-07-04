Data glitch briefly pegs incorrect prices on Big Tech stocks >>> READ MORE
Home > Uncategorized >

Tesla Inc (TSLA) Delivery Tool Can Estimate When Your Model 3 Will Be Delivered

TSLA's first Model 3 will roll off the production line this week,

  |  By Robert Lakin, InvestorPlace Contributor
   

Now that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk has confirmed the automaker will kickoff production of the much-anticipated Model 3 on July 7, the question for many of the cars buyers remains: When to expect delivery?

Tesla Inc (TSLA) Delivery Tool Can Estimate When Your Model 3 Will Be Delivered
Source: Tesla Motors

Enter data scientist and Tesla aficionado Ben Sullins, who created a calculator that estimates approximately how long Model 3 buyers will wait for delivery of their new car. Sullins’ Model 3 Delivery Estimator takes the answers to four questions — when you reserved your Model 3, whether or not you are a current Tesla owner, the level of Model 3 requested, and your delivery location — and generates an expected delivery date.

Some 400,000 people paid a $1,000 deposit by mid-April 2016 to be in line for their own new Tesla car. On July 3, Musk posted on Twitter that the new Model 3 successfully “passed all regulatory requirements” for production.

 

Article printed from InvestorPlace Media, http://investorplace.com/2017/07/tesla-inc-tsla-delivery-tool-can-estimate-model-3-will-delivered/.

©2017 InvestorPlace Media, LLC