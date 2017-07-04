Tesla Inc (TSLA) Delivery Tool Can Estimate When Your Model 3 Will Be Delivered

Now that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) CEO Elon Musk has confirmed the automaker will kickoff production of the much-anticipated Model 3 on July 7, the question for many of the cars buyers remains: When to expect delivery?

Source: Tesla Motors

Enter data scientist and Tesla aficionado Ben Sullins, who created a calculator that estimates approximately how long Model 3 buyers will wait for delivery of their new car. Sullins’ Model 3 Delivery Estimator takes the answers to four questions — when you reserved your Model 3, whether or not you are a current Tesla owner, the level of Model 3 requested, and your delivery location — and generates an expected delivery date.

Some 400,000 people paid a $1,000 deposit by mid-April 2016 to be in line for their own new Tesla car. On July 3, Musk posted on Twitter that the new Model 3 successfully “passed all regulatory requirements” for production.