Tesla Inc (TSLA) to Open 100 Service Centers, 350 Mobile Service Vans

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) continues to make moves in order to expand its automotive business.

Source: Tesla

The company’s latest announcement revolves around its services as the company will open 100 new service centers and roll out 350 mobile service vans. In order to make this move a reality, Tesla will hire 1,000 technicians who will help meet consumers’ demands for its upcoming Model 3 sedan.

The service centers will be opened in cities around the U.S., mostly in areas where the company has high reservation numbers for the vehicle. The addition will increase Tesla’s total of service centers to 250.

The vans that will be added to its mobile service fleet will mostly be added stateside. These vehicles are capable of going to your home while you’re out and repair your vehicle in an hour or less.

These vans appear to have taken a page off Uber by being customer-friendly as they will come equipped with an espresso machine, snacks and kids’ toys. They can perform most duties that don’t require a lift such as a battery change.

Tesla said it expects to make 500,000 vehicles by 2018, which is significantly more than the 84,000 it sold last year.

TSLA stock surged 2.8% Tuesday.