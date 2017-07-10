Tesla Inc. Secures Big Battery Contract in Australia

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA ) has grabbed an Australian contract for installing the world’s biggest grid-scale battery. Importantly, TSLA stock beat several other proposals to build gigantic lithium-ion battery that will serve the purpose of emergency back-up power for South Australia.

This is a nice headline for Tesla, given its focus on alternative energy technologies. But what does this mean, exactly, for TSLA stock?

Not much as of right now, since details and profit potential are still thin.

Per the agreement, TSLA stock has to deliver the 100-MW battery within 100 days of the date of contract. According to the company, if it fails to deliver the project on time, it will cost it $50 million or more.

The battery, having the capacity to light up 30,000 homes in case of a blackout, will be built on a wind farm operated by France’s Neoen. It will be the largest lithium-ion battery storage project in the world, overtaking an 80 megawatt-hour facility in California, which is also built using Tesla batteries.

