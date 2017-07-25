2017’s Pivotal Moment for Tesla Inc (TSLA) Stock: The Model 3 Launch

In what’s sure to be a spectacle that rivals the unveiling of new consumer technology products from an infallible Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ), on Friday of this week Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) will be handing over the keys to the owners of the first thirty Model 3 electric vehicles ever made.

It’s an event that has already captured the hearts and minds of the company’s fans, not to mention current and would-be owners of TSLA stock.

The two groups are looking for different things, mind you. The former loves the premise of an uber-cool electric car, while the latter group is patiently waiting to see just how marketable the battery-powered car is at its targeted starting price of $35,000 each.

Whatever the case, it’s going to be fun.

Finally Some Answers From TSLA?

This Friday, the 28th — at 7:00 pm PST — Tesla be deliver the first 30 Model 3’s to their buyers at what’s certain to be a night to remember. The launch party to be held at its Fremont, California factory promises to one heckuva publicity event, complete with a pre-event party.

Actually, only 29 Model 3’s will be given to their originally assigned owner. The very first one was allocated to Ira Ehrenpreis, who opted to give his to Elon Musk a as gift. Nevertheless, the party will not only mark the official Model 3 launch, it will serve a something of a crowning achievement for the company.

Earlier this year, when Elon Musk first promised the Model 3 would go into production by the end of July, doubts surfaced. Musk had overpromised and underdelivered in the past, and the bold timeline didn’t feel realistic. Not that thirty vehicles is large-scale production, but in light of the fact that the company wasn’t producing any just a few weeks ago, it’s impressive progress.

Still, it’s a far cry from the 10,000 per week Musk has informed TSLA stock holders the company would be producing by 2018.

One thing that will become much more certain is exactly what the Model 3 will look like, inside and out, and what comes standard versus what’s extra … something Tesla has been mostly mute about thus far. Namely, the event should clarify the driving range of the vehicle’s battery, along with the cost of activating the Autopilot feature on the cars.

