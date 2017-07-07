A common argument among the bears is that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) has jumped too far, too fast. On the surface level, it’s difficult to see otherwise. Year-to-date, TSLA stock has smashed expectations with a glass-shattering 45% return.

Assuming nothing trips up almighty Tesla and its flamboyant CEO Elon Musk, we’re easily on our way to triple-digit gains. But at a time when the technology sector is see-sawing, is buying TSLA shares the right move?

I completely understand the apprehension. Since becoming a publicly traded entity, Tesla stock only enjoyed one triple-digit annual return. Back in 2013, TSLA shares were the toast of Wall Street, ripping open a 325% gain for investors as the average share price surged from around $31 in 2012 to more than $104 the following year. Because of this single, monster gain, Tesla annual returns average nearly 60%.

That’s a figure that should arouse serious investor confidence. However, outside of 2013, TSLA stock really hasn’t lived up to its market potential. A prime example is when you discount its monster year. Performing this exercise nets an annual average return of 15%. That 15% is certainly better than the benchmark indexes, but let’s face it — people aren’t jumping on Tesla merely to be better. Like their uber-gorgeous Roadster, they want astoundingly superior.

I sympathize with some analysts’ warnings on the current rally. It looks like a flash-in-the-pan, based purely on Tesla stock and its historical performance.

But I truly believe that the bears are ignoring one of the basic, fundamental drivers of Tesla. This ridiculously simple concept could very well push TSLA stock to InvestorPlace contributor’s Will Ashworth’s $1,000 target.

Tesla Solved a fundamentally Important Question

Over the years, I developed a reputation of being somewhat of a wonky, numbers guy. In a way, this describes finance to a T. But behind all the fancy charts and figures, we have to identify what core factors catalyze a particular investment.Great businesses solve great problems.

For me and millions of car enthusiasts, Tesla boldly answered one of our lingering questions: why do electric and hybrid vehicles have to be so hideously ugly? Is this part of a secret conspiracy within the automotive industrial complex? Perhaps good-looking EVs would be a threat to fossil-fueled automakers and a giant middle-finger to the petro-dollar?

