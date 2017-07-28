Safely Test Drive Tesla Inc (TSLA) Stock to Big Profits

What’s a bull to do in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) following Thursday’s braking-like action in shares? It’s our view you can’t back up the truck just yet. However, a test drive in TSLA stock using a modified bullish fence strategy looks like a smart way to test drive a slightly less friendly but worthwhile trend, without fear of being a potential crash-test dummy. Let me explain.

Broker Cowen & Co. isn’t particularly gung-ho on Tesla. In fact, analyst Jeffrey Osbourne maintains a price target of $155 on TSLA stock and Thursday’s valuation comments helped pressure shares to a loss of 2.7% on the session.

In kicking the tires though, bulls might breathe a bit easier given Mr. Osbourne’s fairly dismal track record among analysts and low-ball price target on TSLA the weakest among his Wall Street peers. The fact is this isn’t the first or so far, the most accurate shot across the bow or in this case, the hood of the EV upstart for the analyst.

The real impetus behind Thursday’s pressure in TSLA could be investors not willing to wait and see if the market is going to rhyme with historical tendencies. Friday marks Tesla’s anxiously awaited roll-out of the Model 3. In the past and very short-term, that handing off of the keys has past put pressure on TSLA stock.

So, the million-dollar question (or maybe 500,000 unit question) for the Model 3 is whether in a month or two, the historical record on the TSLA price chart will bear any resemblance to prior production launches?

Bottom-line or top-line in this instance, I don’t honestly know. And while I’m not a Tesla cultist, what I do know is I am a fan of what’s going on in TSLA shares in conjunction with a bit of necessary accessorizing in the options market.

Tesla Stock Weekly Chart

The last time I discussed TSLA, shares had retreated into a healthy correction of nearly 22%. The speed of the move may have been slightly disconcerting for some. In our view though, the depth of the move and hold of zone support backed by the 38% retracement level, as well as the pattern breakout and former all-time highs offered a fairly attractive entry point for bullish traders.

