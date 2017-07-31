Tesla Inc (TSLA) Stock Will Cruise on a Q2 Earnings Shock

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA ) earnings are on tap for Wednesday after the closing bell, but the narrative surrounding TSLA stock will continue to be Model 3 production. That’s not to say that earnings won’t be a big deal for Tesla investors — in fact, they could be a technical make-or-break moment for shares — but more intermediate-term, the Model 3 will dominate the stock’s direction.

And that direction is up.

With the Model 3 now in the hands of reviewers, and soon to be in the hands of customers, Tesla is getting rave reviews. In the past week, Wired, Business Insider and Motor Trend have all gushed over the new mass-market EV. What’s more, Motor Trend even backed away from its stance that the General Motors Company’s (NYSE: GM ) Chevrolet Bolt EV is “where the second era of the car commences,” bestowing that crown, instead, to Tesla’s Model 3.

Today, we’ll look at a pair of trade ideas heading into Tesla’s report. But first, a look back.

I last checked in with TSLA stock about two weeks ago, noting that shares had a chance to break out above $350 in the wake of a positive earnings report. That report, due Wednesday evening, will be closely watched … but it will be more about Tesla’s cash burn and Model 3 production guidance than actual earnings.

Currently, Wall Street is looking for a loss of $1.80 per share on revenue of $2.55 billion. EarningsWhispers.com puts the second-quarter whisper number at a loss of $1.87 per share, which represents the brokerage community’s expectations for higher expenses related to the ramping up of Model 3 production. Higher costs will be a key narrative, and any surprises (up or down) could impact TSLA stock.

Meanwhile, CEO Elon Musk has started handing over the first production models of the Model 3 to consumers. Having vehicles in consumer hands will be a big plus for Tesla stock, as will any guidance or news on how the current ramp up is faring. With Musk being a bit tight-lipped on current production run rates, don’t expect much on this front — but any tidbit that slips through will be scrutinized heavily.

Sentiment and Technicals

Checking in with sentiment, we find the picture is beginning to shift bullish, improving the chances of a post-earnings rally on any positive news.

Currently, Thomson/First Call reports that 14 of the 21 analysts following TSLA stock rate the shares a “hold” or worse, up from 15 bearish ratings just two weeks ago. Furthermore, the 12-month price target has risen from $299.34 to $303.39 — though even the current consensus target pales in comparison to TSLA stock’s close at $327.78 on Friday.



Click to Enlarge On the other hand, short sellers have increased their bearish bets. The number of shares sold short rose by 2% during the most recent reporting period, leaving 23% of TSLA’s float sold short. If the shares are able to break out above the $340-$350 region following earnings, we could see a short-squeeze play emerge.

The $340-$350 region is important for a couple reasons.

First, it’s home to Tesla’s 50-day moving average, and a reclamation of this trendline could pull technical traders back into TSLA stock. Second, the area also marks a 50% retracement of Tesla’s June high ($386.95) and low ($303.13), providing another “buy” indicator for technical traders if the stock powers through the region on strong volume.

What Tesla Options Are Saying

Turning to Tesla’s options activity, we find that calls are gaining traction among weekly Aug 4 series traders.

