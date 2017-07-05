Just-Released Tesla Inc. Sales Data Bodes Well for TSLA Stock

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA ) has revealed its quarterly electric vehicle sales numbers, and they are looking good, as is TSLA stock.

TSLA stock reported 22,000 Model S and Model X sport-utility vehicles in the second quarter, reflecting an increase of 53% from the year-ago period. However, the figure has missed the average quarterly target of 23,655 deliveries. On the other hand, Tesla Inc. has met its target of 47,000-50,000 in the first half of the year with 47,100 vehicle deliveries.

Tesla’s sales were curbed by the production deficit of battery packs, which until late June had led to a production shortfall of approximately 40% below demand. Once this production crisis was resolved, the June deliveries grew strong enough to ramp up growth.

This development was ranked as one of the best in the company’s history. That bodes particularly well for TSLA stock, and is something that traditional automakers including General Motors Company (NYSE: GM ), Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F ) and Honda Motor Co Ltd (ADR)(NYSE: HMC ) should all watch if they want to compete in the budding electric vehicle space.

For its part, TSLA stock expects to supply more Model S and Model X in the second half of the year, if global economic conditions do not deteriorate much.

Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk has also indicated a tighter timetable for the production of Model 3, its newest and less expensive sedan. The model will be priced at $35,000 which is far less than its two existing editions and is expected to play a major role in the total sales. It plans to hit a rate of 20,000 Model 3 versions a month from this December onward, in line with the previous promise of producing 5,000 vehicles a week by the year-end.

Tesla stock is growing strong lately, as TSLA aggressively works toward expanding its product portfolio to boost sales. In 2016, it had launched new versions of Model S and Model X with 100 kWh batteries.

Although electric cars occupy a small portion of the global automobile market, Tesla stock has acquired a substantial market share within this niche segment. TSLA has delivered over 25,000 vehicles in first-quarter 2017, up 69% year over year.

TSLA stock is witnessing a growing sales curve on the back of a strong performance and an impressive design of its products. The company also to its credit enjoys a remarkable clientele base with bigwig automakers like Daimler as a client for its electric powertrain components.

Price Performance

Tesla has outperformed the Zacks categorized Automotive – Domestic industry in the last six months. The company’s share price has soared 53.9% compared with the industry’s 20.7% gain.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Tesla carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).