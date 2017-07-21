The McDelivery Collection: How to Get Your Free McDonald’s Clothes

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD ) is launching The McDelivery Collection, which will net you free fast food swag next week.

The move is in partnership with UberEATS, netting fans of the burger chain free clothes and other items for one day only. The McDelivery Collection will give out products to customers on July 26.

Flip flops and sweatshirts are among the items you will be able to get for free through the company. You will get this swag from McDonald’s for free with a delivery, as the company is testing out delivery in several places.

One of the items is a black sweatshirt that has large, white letters that read “World’s Greatest” with a small image of a pack of McDonald’s french fries on the side. There’s also a breakfast sweatshirt with images of breakfast sandwiches and hash browns.

Cities offering delivery include Twin Cities in Minnesota, Pittsburgh, Baltimore, several Oregon cities (including Portland), Connecticut cities (including Hartford), as well as several cities in the UK and Australia.

Another item that comes as part of The McDelivery Collection is in the form of a chicken nuggets dunker that allows you to place your McNuggets inside a machine that dips it without getting it soggy–something you didn’t know you needed.

MCD stock fell 0.1% Friday.