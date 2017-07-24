The Next Driver of Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Stock: AI?

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT ) is serious about both augmented reality (AR) and artificial intelligence (AI). The company just posted that its HoloLens 2 will be equipped with a custom designed AI chip that will put artificial intelligence directly on the AR headset instead of requiring a server connection. This move shows a serious determination to grab a chunk of the growing AR market, and bolsters its aim to be the leader in AI cloud computing — two things that could quickly provide more growth to MSFT stock.

In a blog post over the weekend, MSFT announced that it is designing its own custom AI chip for the HoloLens 2 AR headset. This AI co-processor will provide low-latency performance gains, while also reducing battery drain.

By custom-designing its own AI chip, Microsoft can significantly improve the AR experience on the HoloLens, while offering some real advantages to potential buyers. The big one is that with the AI chip onboard, the HoloLens 2 will offer advanced processing power without requiring a cloud (internet) connection. That cuts reaction time, eliminates bandwidth use and reduces battery use.

Another advantage of an onboard AI chip — and one that commercial AR customers in particular will take note of — is that all the data stays local instead of being uploaded. That’s a security win.

In addition to making the HoloLens 2 an even more compelling AR headset, designing its own custom AI chip has a benefit for Microsoft’s growing cloud computing business. That chip expertise is applicable to the rapidly increasing demand for AI cloud computing.

The Increasing Importance of Azure to Microsoft

MSFT stock got a lift last week after Microsoft’s Q4 2017 earnings report, in which the company said its Azure cloud computing revenue was up 97%.

Overall, the company’s Intelligent Cloud revenue (which includes Windows Server) hit $7.4 billion for the quarter — nearly one-third of MSFT’s total revenue. It’s just below the $8.4 billion generated by the Productivity and Business Processes division, which includes Microsoft Office and LinkedIn.

As The Verge points out, by designing its own AI chip for the HoloLens 2, MSFT is in the position of being able to leverage that expertise in its goal to be the “number one AI cloud.”

With the public cloud computing market expected to continue growing to hit over $383 billion by 2020 (it was just over $209 billion in 2016), Azure has the potential to become Microsoft’s most important product or service.

Bottom Line on MSFT Stock

The HoloLens has been official since Microsoft surprised everyone with its AR headset in 2015. However, you won’t find it on any financial reports — unless it’s buried in the R&D expenditures.

