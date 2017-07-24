The Top 10 Vanguard Funds on the Market

The Vanguard Group is the second-largest asset management firm in the world, behind only BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BX ), but it’s typically first in investors’ minds when it comes to quality low-cost investing. The top Vanguard funds out there include either cost-effective indexing or tried-and-tested active management, and those help the company boast, all told, more than $3 trillion in assets under management.

Low costs aren’t just a key marketing tool — they’re key to Vanguard’s success. See, Vanguard mutual funds and ETFs, by charging low expenses, eliminate one of the main drags to portfolio performance. High fees, whether they go to an active manager or the upkeep of an index fund, ultimately hit shareholders most.

But because shareholders are also Vanguard’s owners, it’s in the company’s best interest to launch mutual funds and ETFs that offer cheap fees and deliver on their promises.

Importantly, Vanguard’s success isn’t just limited to one type of fund. While mutual funds made Vanguard a household name, several of their ETFs are among the best in their class. So today, we’re looking at 10 of the top Vanguard funds available right now — in both mutual fund and ETF form.

In no particular order …

