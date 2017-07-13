Thursday’s Vital Data: Facebook Inc (FB), Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) and Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

U.S. stock futures are pushing the major market indices toward fresh record highs this morning, as Wall Street cheers dovish comments from Federal Reserve President Janet Yellen. Speaking before the House Financial Services Committee yesterday, Yellen stressed the Fed’s gradual approach to tightening monetary policy and said that interest rates won’t rise much further.

Oil, meanwhile, is getting hammered after the International Energy Agency said it expects slowing global demand for the rest of the year and noted that the global oil supply rose by a greater-than-expected 720,000 barrels per day in June. Increased U.S. output and weak compliance with production cuts from OPEC members were largely to blame for the rise.

The overall effect for futures has been bullish this morning. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were last seen higher by 0.03%, S&P 500 futures were up 0.1% and Nasdaq-100 futures had added 0.1%.

On the options front, volume returned to normal on Wednesday, with about 14.5 million calls and 13.1 million puts changing hands. On the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio dropped to 0.60, though the 10-day moving average held at 0.64.

Taking a closer look at Wednesday’s options activity, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) saw increased call volume after the company announced plans to roll out Messenger ads to all 1.2 billion users sooner rather than later. Elsewhere, an Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ) bear at SunTrust Robinson Humphrey has flipped and upgraded the stock to “buy,” while Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) options traders gear up for Monday’s trip to the earnings confessional.

Facebook Inc (FB)

Ads may be coming to your Facebook Messenger app sooner rather than later. Facebook was already running a beta test of its planned ad expansion in Thailand and Australia, and the results are apparently good enough that the company is looking to bring those ads to the rest of the service’s 1.2 billion users — possibly before the end of the year.

While users aren’t all that thrilled about the new ad push, FB stock and options traders clearly are. FB stock broke out to fresh all-time highs yesterday, and options traders were loaded to the gills with calls. Volume topped 830,000 contracts on Wednesday, and calls snapped up an above average 69% of the day’s take.

There is still plenty of room on the bullish bandwagon in the FB options pits, as the July put/call open interest ratio rests at a middling reading of 0.75. However, the 28 Jul put/call OI ratio, which expires the same week as Facebook reports second-quarter earnings, resides at a considerably bullish reading of 0.43, with calls more than doubling puts.

Next Page