The Top 10 ETFs Money Can Buy

The popularity of exchange-traded fund (ETFs) grows by the day. These baskets of stocks, bonds and other assets offer low costs, intraday tradability and plenty of diversification. They’re wide-scale investments at the push of a button. No wonder investors big and small, across the globe, have poured more than $4 trillion in assets into ETFs.

But with literally thousands of funds to choose from, how do you determine the top ETFs?

More than 2,000 funds trading in the U.S. alone cover everything from passive equity indexing to active commodity pools, providing a seemingly endless lineup of investor options. But the thing about that selection is that not every fund is gold — there are some losers, some middling funds barely worth their weight … and then there are a few outstanding funds that are worth the few dollars a year it costs to stay invested in them.

Today, I’m going to point you in the direction of the top 10 ETFs on the market today. These funds feature a mix of solid investment strategies and relatively (and sometimes absolutely) low expenses, allowing you to pocket more of your returns.

In no particular order, here are the “chosen” funds:

