7 Sectors, 7 Top Stocks Poised to Take Off

Each sector has a number of top stock picks waiting for the savvy investor to find. These are the stocks that the best analysts on Wall Street are bullish on, and have serious upside potential to boot.

Using TipRanks’ powerful stock screener, I set out to find the best stock in each sector that presents a compelling opportunity for investors. I filtered by sector and for stocks with only a “strong buy” analyst consensus rating. To get the best results, I selected ratings from analysts with a high success rate and average return per recommendation.

Now let’s delve into the top picks for each of these seven sectors: tech, services, consumer goods, financial, basic materials, industrial goods and healthcare.

