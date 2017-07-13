Trade of the Day: CSX Corporation (CSX)

To receive further updates on this CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX ) trade as well as an alert when it’s time to take profits, sign up for a risk-free trial of SlingShot Trader today.

With the news that Saudi Arabia had surpassed its production-cap levels, we think that other OPEC nations will also start to bump up their own production levels, as Saudi Arabia tends to lead the way and show other nations where the trend for oil is going.

But while oil prices and commodities seem to be stabilizing, we’re opening a new bullish trade on CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX ). The transportation sector in general has been performing well, and we think freight is starting to look a lot stronger in the short term.

Don’t plan to be in this trade for long, as earnings are coming up next week. CSX looks good as it breaks above a consolidation range, and we anticipate that investors will push the price higher before the quarterly reports are released.

‘Buy to open’ the CSX August 55 Calls (CSX170818C00055000) for a maximum price of $2.10.

