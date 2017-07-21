To receive further updates on this E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE: DD ) trade as well as an alert when it’s time to take profits, sign up for a risk-free trial of Power Options Weekly today.

The best performers recently have been the multinational stocks, such as Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN ), which does a lot of its business in Macao. They may continue to outperform, as the weakness in the U.S. dollar will help them when they bring their cash back home. The dollar is hovering around an 11-month low, and that should continue to help out the stocks with international exposure.

Turning to commodities, I’m taking a bullish stance on oil this week, as it looks to be turning around from a technical point of view. With the U.S. dollar declining, commodities should continue to do much better. In general, commodity prices are very low, so that’s one of the areas I’d be looking for bullish plays.

At the intersection of these themes are stocks like E I Du Pont De Nemours And Co (NYSE: DD ), which I’m recommending today for a bullish trade:

Buy to open the DD Sep 87.50 Calls (DD170915C00087500) at $1.15 or lower.

