Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Stock Is a Buy, But Timing Is Important

There’s no question that technology stocks have been a big leader in this year’s market rally. FANG — Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ), Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL , NASDAQ: GOOG ) — has been an important component. Investors became googly-eyed with GOOGL stock hitting $1,000 per share. For a few sessions in early June, they got their wish.

Source: Shutterstock

Fortunately, the ensuing pullback was anything but a blindside. On June 5, we wrote, “I hate to be Johnny Raincloud here, but … short-term traders … can try selling into the $1,000 hype.” Once shares broke down though, we said the $960 level was unlikely to hold. Instead, investors should look for a move down to $920 to $940. So now what?

Trading GOOGL Stock

Looking at the charts, remember that GOOGL stock is up an astounding 33% over the past year. So despite its quick pullback, Alphabet could still have more downside.

Alphabet had been trading in a channel, (blue and black lines). With blue line resistance broken in May, we can look for that level to act as support around $920. That mark also served as the breakout level (green line), so it too could act as support. Additionally, the 100-day moving average is just below that area.

Simply put, $920 is important, as GOOGL stock has plenty of support there. Should that level fail though, look for previous channel support (the black line), to come into play once more. If that fails, then look for the 200-day moving average to come into play.

That’s the nice thing about bullishly trading stocks — they have layer after layer of support under them. Buying pullbacks of strong stocks into support hoping for a bounce is better than buying weak stocks into resistance hoping for a huge breakout.

The one concern with buying GOOGL stock is an easy one: A large scale correction. Should the market embark on a summer pullback, Alphabet and the rest of tech may get hit too.

