True Religion Bankruptcy: Denim Retailer Files Chapter 11

True Religion Apparel Inc. has filed for bankruptcy.

The company is the latest brick-and-mortar retail chain to suffer from the rise of online shopping as foot traffic continues to decline in its stores. True Religion announced that it was filing for Chapter 11 on Wednesday.

The retailer focuses on selling denim products, and it will be able to continue operating thanks to its owner, TowerBrook Capital Partners. The private equity firm reached an agreement with lenders to reduce True Religion’s debt by three-quarters in order to keep the company going.

“We are taking an important step to reduce our debt, reinvigorate True Religion’s iconic brand and position the company for future growth and strength,” CEO John Ermatinger said in a statement. He added that the retailer will put more effort into expanding its online business in order to keep up with industry demands.

TowerBrook Capital Partners has about 140 stores under the True Religion and Last Stitch brand names, employing a workforce of roughly 1,900. The company shuttered 20 stores last year to reduce its debt and operating costs.

True Religion’s clientele consists of people who value high-quality jeans and products with luxury brand names. The company has been around since 2002.