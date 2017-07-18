Tuesday’s Vital Data: Apple Inc. (AAPL), Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) and Tesla Inc (TSLA)

U.S. stock futures are trading flat to lower this morning, indicating a mixed open for Wall Street. What’s more, Netflix, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: NFLX ) blowout second-quarter earnings report doesn’t appear to be helping sentiment at all, as traders continue to keep a close watch on banking sector earnings following Bank of America Corp’s (NYSE: BAC ) poorly received report.

Heading into the open, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average have lost 0.19%, S&P 500 futures are down 0.2% and Nasdaq-100 futures are off 0.25%.

On the options front, volume was tepid on Monday, with only about 12.8 million calls and 12.9 million puts crossing the tape. Turning to the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio rebounded to 0.63 from Friday’s one-month low of 0.53. The 10-day moving average held at a one-week low of 0.62.

Taking a closer look at Monday’s options activity, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) saw heavy call volume following a mixed note to clients from Deutsche Bank. Elsewhere, Netflix saw heavy put volume ahead of last night’s report on impressive subscriber growth. Finally, Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA ) CEO Elon Musk picked about the worst time possible to pan TSLA stock’s valuation.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Deutsche Bank yesterday reiterated its “hold” rating on AAPL stock and lifted its price target from $130 to $132. This seemingly neutral-to-bullish issuance was then undermined by the accompanying statement, in which Deutsche Bank said expectations for Apple’s iPhone sales growth were too high.

Additionally, Deutsche Bank said that investors were “ignoring the fundamental challenges Apple faces in the smartphone market,” including market saturation, declining market share, increased Chinese competition and a growing secondary market.

AAPL options traders, however, apparently only saw the price target increase, as the stock was flooded with calls on Monday. Volume topped 977,000 contracts, with calls snapping up an above average 72% of the day’s take. AAPL calls typically only make up about 62% of average daily volume.

That said, this apparent optimism doesn’t appear to be directed at Apple’s looming quarterly earnings report, slated for Aug. 1. Specifically, the 4 Aug put/call open interest ratio has ballooned to a reading of 1.33, with puts dominating calls among those options most affected by Apple’s report. Peak put OI, for example, totals more than 14,000 contracts at the 4 Aug $140 strike, and is just close enough to the stock’s current perch to represent bets that AAPL stock will fall — instead of put selling activity, that is.

Next Page