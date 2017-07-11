Tuesday’s Vital Data: Bank of America Corp (BAC), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) and Facebook Inc (FB)

U.S. stock futures are struggling to find positive ground this morning, as traders on Wall Street are reluctant to take a stand ahead of appearances by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen and key economic data later this week. Specifically, Yellen will appear before U.S. lawmakers on both Wednesday and Thursday this week, while Friday offers up economic data on U.S. retail sales and inflation.

As a result of this holding pattern, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average are down 0.07%, S&P 500 futures are off 0.09% and Nasdaq-100 futures are lower by 0.16%.

On the options front, volume was anemic on Monday, with only about 11.5 million calls and 10.2 million puts changing hands. On the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio slipped to 0.64, while the 10-day moving average once again ticked higher, arriving at 0.64.

Diving into Monday’s options activity, Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ) call traders are picking up steam ahead of next Tuesday’s quarterly earnings report. Meanwhile, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD ) saw a bullish influx after Mizuho Securities issued a bullish note. Finally, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) slashed prices on Oculus hardware once again in order to spur flagging demand.

Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Earnings season is upon us once again, and Bank of America options traders appear to be gearing up for positive results next week. By the numbers, Wall Street is expecting a profit of 43 cents per share from BofA, two cents better than the same quarter last year.

Revenue, meanwhile, is expected to rise 5.4% to $21.91 billion. EarningsWhispers.com puts the second-quarter whisper number at 48 cents per share, a hefty 5 cents better than the consensus — so expectations appear to be rather high.

Options traders, too, appear to have high hopes for BAC stock. Volume was well above average on Monday, rising to 518,000 contracts, with calls snapping up 73% of the day’s take. What’s more, the July put/call open interest ratio has dropped to a reading of 0.50, with calls doubling puts among options most affected by next week’s report.

Currently, 21 Jul implieds are pricing in a potential post earnings move of about 3.5% for BAC stock, putting the upper bound at $25.88 and the lower bound at $24.12.

