Turn United States Steel Corporation (X) Stock Into Cash

Metal stocks are on the move higher. And United States Steel (NYSE: X ) is leading the charge. In fact, X stock recently popped to a three-month high after posting better-than-expected earnings. And, fortunately for spectators, shares are pulling back to a lower-risk entry point.

The fresh strength in the metals and mining space is breathing new life into the inflation trade that had done so well following President Trump’s victory last November.

We can use the SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA: XME ) to chronicle the action before jumping into the trade on X stock.

The Metal Stocks Map

Let’s begin with the weekly chart of XME. 2016 was a banner year for the beleagured fund working wonders on improving its technical posture. What interests me most is its final run that encompassed the post-election pop and finally petered out at $35.

Click to Enlarge Source: OptionsAnalytix

The four-month pull back striking from February to June of this year took the wind out of XME’s sails for a spell, but not permanently. Remember, garden variety retracements fall between a third to two-thirds of the prior advance before rebounding. In “Fib-speak,” we say the typical stock pulls back between 38.2% to 61.8% of its previous upswing before buyers finally step-up to halt the decline.

When a stock retreats more than 61.8% the integrity (or strength) of the uptrend comes into question. What’s interesting about the drop in XME this year is it formed an almost perfect pullback to the 61.8% retracement. The fact that buyers stepped up before the fund fell any further helps reinforce a bullish outlook for metal stocks.

X Marks the Spot

One of the most attractive constituents of XME is U.S. Steel.

X shares suffered a major blow last quarter after serving up an earnings report that fell well short of expectations. The post-election rally that carried X as high as $41.83 was built on big-league optimism for the industry. And, as is usually the case, earnings reports are where reality strikes. In the case of last quarters earnings (released in April), reality wasn’t near as rosy as expected.

But now that an entire quarter has passed, things are different.

For starters, United States Steel Corporation was sitting at a much lower price heading into this week’s report ($24 instead of $31). And it recently completed a three-month bottoming pattern so the posture of its price chart has improved quite a bit.

Next Page