Twilio Inc (TWLO) Stock Bears Are Poised to Pounce

Are you looking for validation before buying Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)? If so, you won’t find it here and certainly won’t find what you’re looking for on the TWLO stock chart. Let me explain.

It’s no secret to regular readers. I’m not a fan of TWLO stock, though neither am I an obsessed bear. If I was, I’d be in good company.

The fact is Twilio shares still maintain a hefty short interest of over 31%. Further, many of those shorts are also much more likely to have been rewarded with their positions than the majority of bullish investors.

Yes, Twilio may have a technology edge today. Okay, I get that … well kinda sorta, as I am an admitted Luddite.

Moreover, what I can appreciate is commoditization and competition in the space and Twilio’s inability to turn a profit. It’s also easy to recognize a business environment conducive to shrinking margins, TWLO stock’s all-around pricey financial metrics and below-views guidance last quarter, adding up to a very risky investment, but much less so for bears.

So while some Twilio investors might maintain optimism the company can buck the odds, could find an even less likely suitor in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) or simply ride a short squeeze situation unrelated to fundamentals; I can’t help but think TWLO remains a better position for bears.

And after a modest reprieve for bulls on the price chart the last several weeks, it’s our contention that TWLO stock is setting up quite nicely for bears acknowledging the trend is still their friend.

