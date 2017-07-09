Would Twitter Really Make a Move to Block Trump’s Account?

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR ) has been put in a bind after President Donald Trump tweeted an edited video last week which showing him punching a man with the CNN logo on his face. As expected, the video outraged the mainstream media, but TWTR stock and its management attempted to clear the air by saying that the President’s tweet does not violate the rules.

The video which was posted last Sunday morning is a real video from 2007. In the video, Trump, who was a reality TV star then, was seen beating Vince McMahon in their “battle of the billionaires,” notes Time. However, the recently-surfaced video has CNN’s logo painted on McMahon’s face.

It all started when President Trump alleged that a high profile network is biased against his administration. Trump thrashed MSNBC co-hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski.

“Crazy Joe Scarborough and dumb as a rock Mika are not bad people, but their low rated show is dominated by their NBC bosses,” the President said.

Trump tweeted that CNN, which he long supported, “has finally been exposed as #FakeNews and garbage journalism.” In connection with the retracted story about the supposed investigation of a Trump associate and the head of a Russian investment fund, three CNN employees resigned recently.

However, this is not the first time Trump has thrashed the media. In the past, he has referred to the media as the “enemy of people.”

During his address at the annual Conservative Political Action conference last winter, Trump said, “A few days ago I called the fake news the enemy of the people, and they are — they are the enemy of the people.”

Nothing Violated, says Twitter

When asked about Trump’s tweet, his homeland security adviser Thomas Bossert stated that his first reaction would be the same as it is to any of the President’s tweets. Bossert said many cable news shows are popular among viewers, but they are not always fair to the President.

“But I do think that he’s beaten up in a way on cable programs that he has a right to respond to,” Bossert said on ABC News’ This Week with George Stephanopoulos.

Some Republicans think Trump’s relationship with the media has hit the lowest level so far.

Nebraska Republican Senator Ben Sasse said, “There’s an important distinction to draw between bad stories or crappy coverage, and the right citizens have to argue about that and complain about that — and trying to weaponize distrust.”

People were so outraged at Trump’s video that some even suggested the removal of the President from office. Further, some tweeted that the President should not encourage violence and demanded that the 25th Amendment be enacted.

Twitter stated that after reviewing Trump’s tweets, it had reached the conclusion that there is nothing in the video that violates its terms and conditions. According to Twitter, Trump’s tweet was reviewed based on three factors: political context of the conversation, how the tweet or the video can be interpreted, and lack of details in the tweet, notes CNN.

Based on its rules, Twitter can suspend an individual’s account for a number of reasons, such as if a tweet attacks users based on gender, race, or religion, makes a violent threat, or is targeted abuse or harassment.