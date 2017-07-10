Twitter (TWTR) Stock Is Doing Great, But Not for Long

Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) was once the notorious example of what not to be on Wall Street. When Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ) made its Wall Street debut in early March, everyone was asking the same question: Will Snap be another Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) and shoot to the moon, or another Twitter and struggle to stay above its IPO price?

It seems the market has forgotten that sentiment. Over the past three months, TWTR stock is up 25% while the S&P 500 has gained just over 2.5%.

But that dour sentiment was in place for a reason (declining revenues, stagnant user growth, lack of profitability, etc), and investors may want to start questioning the legitimacy of this huge rally.

Is The Twitter Turnaround For Real?

The Twitter turnaround began in late April, with a big first-quarter earnings beat. Over the next several weeks, all the stars aligned for the once ailing social media platform.

Twitter announced a deal with Bloomberg to launch a 24-hour video service, billionaire investor Mark Cuban said he bought shares thanks to the company’s artificial intelligence initiatives, and co-founder Biz Stone rejoined the company on a full time basis.

Lots of good, not a lot of bad. And it all started with an unusually strong Q1 report which underscored Twitter’s growth potential as a live streaming content platform.

The company beat on both the top and bottom lines. Daily usage was up 14% year-over-year, and that continued a multi-quarter trend of accelerating daily usage (+11% in Q4, +7% in Q3, and +5% in Q2). Monthly usage also accelerated. The platform added 9 million monthly active users in Q1 versus a trend of 2-5 million per quarter that had persisted for two years.

This bump in usage can mostly be attributed to Twitter’s live streaming efforts. It was Twitter’s second full quarter of live streaming content, and the platform already streamed more than 800 hours of live premium video and reached 45 million unique viewers in the quarter. That is a 31% sequential increase from Q4. Most of this content is sports (51% of viewing hours), but the content also includes news (35%) and entertainment (14%).

Clearly, there is a future for Twitter as a live streaming content platform. Its short-form, easy-scroll-and-search nature is perfect for live content integration. Twitter is also a conversation-heavy platform, and that is perfect for streaming debate-heavy content, like sports and politics. The more content Twitter live streams, the more usage will go up, and the more valuable the platform will be. All in all, the live streaming growth story is very credible.

But here’s the problem. Even with all this hype surrounding live streaming growth potential, revenue growth remains negative. And TWTR still isn’t profitable on a GAAP basis.

Savvy investors can’t ignore those two things.

Why Investors Should Fade the TWTR Rally

With so many other digital media advertising options out there (Facebook, Snap, and Youtube, to name a few), Twitter is struggling to get advertisers on its platform.

The numbers show this.

